- Multiplayer synchronization of player animations and sounds, weapon firing, footsteps, etc.
- All doors are open for better synchronization
- Area improvements
- When you enter the HQ of a faction you lose life
Death Damnation update for 23 September 2022
Patch v0.6002
Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
