Death Damnation update for 23 September 2022

Patch v0.6002

Build 9581310

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Multiplayer synchronization of player animations and sounds, weapon firing, footsteps, etc.
  • All doors are open for better synchronization
  • Area improvements
  • When you enter the HQ of a faction you lose life

Changed files in this update

Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
