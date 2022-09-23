VAIL 0.7.88 Patch Notes

Damn, how time flies, the Miami VAIL Major finals are next weekend! With this in mind, the team has been focusing on some minor changes and bug fixes in order to finalize the build that the finals will be played on. The game is in the best state it has ever been in, and this is because of the feedback and insight the community has endlessly been providing, we can see that you all love the game just as much as we do over here at AEXLAB. If you have any feedback or just want to chill, please Join us on Discord!

And remember all feedback is welcome, your input directly affects what we do next.

General Patch Notes

Changes

• General observer quality of life improvements

• Flash tacticals now have haptic feedback

• Smoke tacticals now have haptic feedback

• Flinch animation added when being shot

• Added some improvements to the animation system to prevent the severity of stretchy arms

Map Changes

• All artifact maps - Out of bounds and grief prevention pass on all maps. Grief prevention refers to places in the map where a player can throw the Artifact Scanner and it can't be retrieved

• Volt - Added new artifact zone for testing based on community feedback

• Volt - Updated the collision on drains, to fix bullets not passing through gaps

• Volt - Updated the collision on both Tunnel entry point's ledges, preventing players from stepping up on them

• Volt - Collision pass on the entire map

• Volt - Updated the collision on fences, making them unwalkable

• Maar - Updated and improved the materials on the monitors in the Armory vista control room

• Maar - Triangle reduction pass in Mid

• Maar - Patched spot players could wiggle and get stuck behind Xoog vats in Armory

• Maar - Updated and improved the material on glass windows in the Armory

• Maar - Triangle reduction pass in Mid and REYAB spawn

• Maar - Patched visual glitch where looking through glass would not render the lava in the background in REYAB spawn

• Maar - Increased the lighting in darker areas of the map

• Maar - improved the material of the outer Armory wall

• Khidi - Fixed signage scale miss-match

• Khidi - Patched pixel peak on the box, near the bridge, outside the keg

• Khidi - Patched seam in Skatepark near stairs

Bug fixes

• Fixed - Tactical haptics are too strong

• Fixed - Player arms sometimes block bullet damage far more than they should

• Fixed - Ziplines will dismount you unexpectedly

• Fixed - Artifact Scanner can be thrown in areas that cannot be reached