Golfing In Aether update for 23 September 2022

Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.0.1]

Small update containing hotfixes to a couple minor issues found. If you have encountered any other problems, then please let me know :)

Patch Notes

General

  • Fixed a hole exit not re-enabling top camera correctly on ‘You Feeling Lucky”.
  • Fixed system that detects bouncing out of a hole you’ve just entered not clearing a state on the hole leading to incorrect camera being played on re-entry.
  • Fixed an issue with handling of permissions for sessions as there was a state where private sessions were partially indicated as visible for a time when they haven’t entered a playing state.

Discord Server

Be sure to check out the official discord server with channels for Golfing In Aether and my other various projects.

