Golfing In Aether Update Released [1.0.1]

Small update containing hotfixes to a couple minor issues found. If you have encountered any other problems, then please let me know :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1914980/Golfing_In_Aether/

Patch Notes

General

Fixed a hole exit not re-enabling top camera correctly on ‘You Feeling Lucky”.

Fixed system that detects bouncing out of a hole you’ve just entered not clearing a state on the hole leading to incorrect camera being played on re-entry.

Fixed an issue with handling of permissions for sessions as there was a state where private sessions were partially indicated as visible for a time when they haven’t entered a playing state.

