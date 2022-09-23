Beta 0.5 Now Available

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Today's the day! We've just put the Warlock update up on the beta branch!

This initial beta release includes the Warlock Hero with around 70 new cards, the Events revamp with 40+ new events, two different Random modes for runs, etc.

We've changed a few things that we believe will make it better to handle balancing in the future. The most impactful were Boss relics and non-Hero units' upgrades. Those things were tweaked to prevent the player's power spike after the first Circle that was causing a lot of trouble. Keep in mind that these are not set in stone, so if you have any feedback about them please feel free to share.

Right now everything is very fresh so it may feel a bit rough with loads of bugs, but we will work on it together to finetune it. We also will be adding the remaining content gradually in the next couple of weeks to the beta branch that includes Alatar's variants (the Spellslinger and the Necromancer), more cards, new units to recruit, even more events, and such.

How to access: Switch to the beta branch on the game's properties on Steam.

The game should update automatically to the beta branch.

You can report bugs and give us suggestions on our Discord.

Have fun!

Thank you all for the patience and believing in us, it means a lot.

You guys are the best!

Cheers!

Doug & Lili @ Emberfish Games