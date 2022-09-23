ImmaterialAI 4.4 "Season 2 part 2"

Update 4.4 adds all remaining Season 2 timed unlocks, get all 7 by finishing all quests on diamond by the end of the year (5 unlocks are Plus only).



Season 2

Season 2 started when Plus left early access on the 1st of June, and since then we've already had 8 major updates. We told you we have more plans post-release, and Season 2 of content is not even over yet. More to come going forward feature-wise.

Cool story bro (alternative AI flow): finish all quests on Gold

The skeptic (alternative AI flow): finish all quests on Diamond (Plus only)

return to bliss renamed to Season 2

New language support

german and french language support added discussion thread for german here discussion thread for french here

italian partial support

language is selected based on system language

new language files added to open source IAI translation project for easy modification requests from our community

Settings

New section: Customizations contains multiple features from Graphics and Performance (e.g. Select skin, UI mode, page mode, etc) also contains toggle to enable or disable 'Cool story bro' alternative AI flow available after unlock

Plus section toggle to enable and disable the 'The skeptic' after unlock



Thanks for being with us so far, and more on timed unlocks in Season 3, starting next year!



While Season 2 is almost done, Season 3 is right around the corner. All upcoming premium features will be given to all existing Plus members, retroactively for free even if we increase the price of Plus in the future to match the new feature set.