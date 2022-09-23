ImmaterialAI 4.4 "Season 2 part 2"

Update 4.4 adds all remaining Season 2 timed unlocks, get all 7 by finishing all quests on diamond by the end of the year (5 unlocks are Plus only).
Season 2
Season 2 started when Plus left early access on the 1st of June, and since then we've already had 8 major updates. We told you we have more plans post-release, and Season 2 of content is not even over yet. More to come going forward feature-wise.
- Cool story bro (alternative AI flow): finish all quests on Gold
- The skeptic (alternative AI flow): finish all quests on Diamond (Plus only)
- return to bliss renamed to Season 2
New language support
-
german and french language support added
-
italian partial support
-
language is selected based on system language
-
new language files added to open source IAI translation project for easy modification requests from our community
Settings
-
New section: Customizations
- contains multiple features from Graphics and Performance (e.g. Select skin, UI mode, page mode, etc)
- also contains toggle to enable or disable 'Cool story bro' alternative AI flow available after unlock
-
Plus section
- toggle to enable and disable the 'The skeptic' after unlock
Thanks for being with us so far, and more on timed unlocks in Season 3, starting next year!
While Season 2 is almost done, Season 3 is right around the corner. All upcoming premium features will be given to all existing Plus members, retroactively for free even if we increase the price of Plus in the future to match the new feature set.
