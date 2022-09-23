0.6.10+1 Hotfix Patch Note

0.6.10+1 Hotfix is released!

Bug Fixed

[Wrecker] Tow request vehicle had level restriction (Thanks to adamitude)

[Wrecker] Tow request job could be done repeatedly (Thanks to Red boi)

[Wrecker] Puncture and Missing wheel of tow request vehicle didn't save

[Wrecker] Rollback onboarding vehicle randomly stuck in place after joining multiplayer

[Vehicle] Kiral Rollback was unstable and tend to tilt to the left (Thanks to Red boi)

[Camera] Camera shakes on the passenger sitting during FPV (Thanks to Not Skittle)

[Housing] Fence was not able to be built (Thanks to Paulo Roberto and Riko_Tiro)

[Multiplayer] Character randomly invisible in multiplayer (Thanks to (╯° □°) ╯︵ ┻━┻ and 20Bosko07)