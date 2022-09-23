This update is dedicated to technical changes and interface changes.
- The view of the fishing rod assembly has been changed. Now the fishing rod itself and configuration changes are displayed on the screen
- The mechanics of lighting and shading have been changed, the brightness of day and night are brought to real parameters. The presence and absence of the moon affects night lighting
- The weather settings have been changed, the visual display of clouds, rain, clear weather, sunsets and sunrises has been significantly improved.
- Color correction mode has been added to the settings. Also, in this mode, you can adjust the sharpness and color filters of the image
- The "Weak Computer" mode has been significantly redesigned, performance in this mode has increased. Color correction does not work in this mode.
- Additional settings for player animations based on your reports
Location Danube:
- New ground render. Added tessellation, micro-details and other visual improvements to the render
- A brand new render of vegetation and grass. Added interactivity when interacting with the player, improved response to weather conditions (wind, rain), accelerated vegetation rendering.
Changed files in this update