Fisher Online update for 23 September 2022

Update 81

23 September 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update is dedicated to technical changes and interface changes.

  • The view of the fishing rod assembly has been changed. Now the fishing rod itself and configuration changes are displayed on the screen
  • The mechanics of lighting and shading have been changed, the brightness of day and night are brought to real parameters. The presence and absence of the moon affects night lighting
  • The weather settings have been changed, the visual display of clouds, rain, clear weather, sunsets and sunrises has been significantly improved.
  • Color correction mode has been added to the settings. Also, in this mode, you can adjust the sharpness and color filters of the image
  • The "Weak Computer" mode has been significantly redesigned, performance in this mode has increased. Color correction does not work in this mode.
  • Additional settings for player animations based on your reports

Location Danube:

  • New ground render. Added tessellation, micro-details and other visual improvements to the render
  • A brand new render of vegetation and grass. Added interactivity when interacting with the player, improved response to weather conditions (wind, rain), accelerated vegetation rendering.

