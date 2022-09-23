Update 1.01

Fixed UI for long strings correct display
Increased game difficulty:
- Reduced combo power base value
- Reduced critical chance base value
- Reduced interest rate base value
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed UI for long strings correct display
Increased game difficulty:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update