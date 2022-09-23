 Skip to content

The Billion Clicker update for 23 September 2022

Update 1.01

Update 1.01

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed UI for long strings correct display

Increased game difficulty:

  • Reduced combo power base value
  • Reduced critical chance base value
  • Reduced interest rate base value

Changed files in this update

Depot 2132071
