0.9.1.1 Now Available! Features updated fire/smoke effects and bugfixes.

Hello! This patch was mainly for fixing bugs, but there's a few notable new features.

"Build Speed" lowers with the HP of strategic targets

This one was a suggestion that I think was pretty good. A base goes from 100% effectiveness to 0% effectiveness when it's destroyed, with nothing in between. This kind of binary state of a base made it feel like you weren't doing anything when you damaged a base, and further discouraged players from damaging a base if it was a target of opportunity. As before, a base has its critical structures restored when captured.

This goes both ways! Preventing your own bases from being damaged will make them harder to capture by virtue of being able to replace units quicker.

Visual refresh on smoke plumes in the battlefield

Another important change is the visual language for the smoke plumes. The original fire/smoke plume from damaged vehicles was a holdover from when much less of them were around. However, with the new and much more numerous vehicles, this old effect was causing huge smokestacks all over the map, often over inconsequential wreckages. Spammed like that, the effect lost its significance.

Now, big fire/smoke plume are reserved for damaged bases. It's a visual cue that a base is safer to attack, tells you exactly where the base is without needing any UI elements, and can't be confused for vehicles. Skirmishes between vehicles will still create smoke/fire, but it's more "smoldering field of wreckage" than "oil fire".

Changelog