Share · View all patches · Build 9580444 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 21:13:28 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

Pillars of Sorrow is finally officially released. This means, that the main story and levels are completed.

Some small adjustments and bug fixes will of course still be coming when neede.

Apart from that an Halloween event is planned, so keep your eyes open for new content next month.