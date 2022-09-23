Lootun 0.6.5 Update Notes

General:
- Added the ability to Lock and Unlock the contents of an inventory bag.
- Tools will now show their Autosalvage Type in the item tooltip.
- Item tooltips will now show the maximum number of sockets that an item can have (if it can have any).
- Updated the Icon for the Scrapper.
- Added information to the glossary and character sheet regarding Barriers 50% of Max HP cap.
Quality of Life:
- The Item Comparator has been reworked to display each characters information within their own row.
- Displays have been added to the Item Comparator for the currently equipped items. Right Clicking these display will allow for the equipped items to be locked / unlocked.
- Introduced a new toggle on the Item Comparator menu that can be used to hide a character from the Comparator.
- Introduced a new toggle on the Item Comparator that can be used to allow a character to ignore 2 Handed weapons.
- Introduced a new Equip Preference "All Positive" that requires both the Damage and Defence comparison to be positive for an item to be equipped.
- Added the ability to Right Click the local bag icon for each inventory bag to gain access to the bag options.
- Added more interaction buttons for each Inventory bag to provide quick access to useful functions.
- Added the ability to set a maximum Paragon Level for the Auto-scrapper allowing you to auto-scrap low Paragon Level items.
- Added the ability to set a maximum Paragon Level for the Bulk Scrap tool allowing you to place all items below a certain Paragon Level into the Scrapper.
- Added a setting to the Bounty Menu allowing you to fade out Item Rewards below a selected Paragon Level.
Balance:
- Quick Slash – Flurry now has a 10 Second duration.
- Significantly increased the amount of material rewards and Fame granted by Random Bounties.
- The Nemesis Chance bounty passive now grants a 0.5% chance per rank for each bounty equipment reward to be Nemesis in addition to it's standard bonus.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Monsters or Characters that die to health degeneration would not correctly trigger their on death effects.
- Fixed a bug where the Goblin Mage would appear in the Glossary Menu before the Orc Chieftain.
- Fixed a bug where Repair and Photosynthesis could cause the Boss to become stuck at high Endless Spire levels.
- Fixed a bug with the Bulk Scrap menu where selected attributes did not reset when reloading a save.
- Fixed a bug where loading a save with active combat would grant double Flask effect.
- Fixed a bug causing the Ascendancy Challenge menu to be empty after completing Ascendancy Challenge 50.
- Fixed a bug where reaching a new Mastery level for a default attack would not update the average damage calculation on the character stat sheet.
- Fixed a bug where the Chill effect from Bounties was providing a positive attack speed value instead of a negative one.
- Fixed a rare bug where buffs could sometimes be removed twice during combat resulting in negative attribute values.
- Fixed a bug where Barrier could go beyond it's cap of 50% of Max HP without the Purpose enchant.
- Fixed a bug where Auto-scrapped Tools were not granting the level appropriate Rarity Cores.
