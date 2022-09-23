Satchel Hotfix 2

Changes:

Map spaces now fade-out into the distance - easier to see edges of map

Violin base charm - 8 -> 6

The alpha star now takes 2 energy to use

Bug Fixes:

Updated drop-rates of different shurikens

Toad's Hammer is now conductive

Robin's wand is now conductive

Hopefully fixed bug of map not revealing properly after some battles

Improved calculations of pockets - hopefully fixing some glitches with the talon shiv

Charmed raccoons will now return your gold when they flee

Fixed a layering issue that could appear with the bird decal at the bottom of Satchel's bag

Fixed an issue while quitting in "Delete Save on Death" modes

Fixed an issue when loading from "Delete Save on Death" games where your inventory was locked

Heavy and Floating Items can no longer fall into pouches

Vermillion Energy no longer highlight other vermillion energy

Fixed an issue with rotating Satchel's level-up blocks