Satchel Hotfix 2

Changes:
Map spaces now fade-out into the distance - easier to see edges of map
Violin base charm - 8 -> 6
The alpha star now takes 2 energy to use
Bug Fixes:
Updated drop-rates of different shurikens
Toad's Hammer is now conductive
Robin's wand is now conductive
Hopefully fixed bug of map not revealing properly after some battles
Improved calculations of pockets - hopefully fixing some glitches with the talon shiv
Charmed raccoons will now return your gold when they flee
Fixed a layering issue that could appear with the bird decal at the bottom of Satchel's bag
Fixed an issue while quitting in "Delete Save on Death" modes
Fixed an issue when loading from "Delete Save on Death" games where your inventory was locked
Heavy and Floating Items can no longer fall into pouches
Vermillion Energy no longer highlight other vermillion energy
Fixed an issue with rotating Satchel's level-up blocks
