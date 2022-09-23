New Game-"Not Endless Loop" has been added
for Windows User, just play!
for Mac User, find the app "fxJump", and then play!
for Linux User, find the app "fxJump.x86_64", and then play!
Drop one NPC to another update for 23 September 2022
