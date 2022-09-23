Titan Armor Reborn! Version 1.0.8r is Live!

It's Friday! Just in time for the weekend, we have a new patch that makes extensive changes to the second Titan Armor boss fight, among other fixes and quality of life additions. We may still adjust the new phase of the Titan Armor fight, but overall the added variety should make it more worthy of its high HP.

General

The fix for cancelling a new game creating a blank Lilac/Normal file was somehow reverted, this version adds the fix back in.

Updated the item icon that Element Burst uses on the difficulty selection screen to use the correct graphic.

Alert icons on the world map now appear on map exits that lead to maps with new stages in them.

Alert icons on the world map now have a small bouncing motion to make them more visible.

Lilac

Blink Dashes now extend Lilac's guard invulnerability, which should make it less likely that players will eat damage if they accidentally blink dash after guarding in place.

Dragon Valley

Added the stage's vinyl to the list of one-time items, which should hopefully prevent it from respawning if it has already been collected before.

Royal Palace

In the night version of the hub, Neera no longer appears in the Magister's throne room during the brief window before the player has spoken with the Magister, in order to avoid a dialog box conflict when trying to speak to her as the cutscene begins. She instead appears in the hallway beforehand.

Adjusted one of the brick piles in the night version of the palace hallway to close a visual gap underneath it.

Avian Museum

Adjusted the terrain near one of the loops in the outdoor area so that it's no longer possible to get permanently stuck inside the terrain when the loop changes your layer.

Airship Sigwada

The laser cannon sounds should now obey the global SFX volume.

Shuigang

Fixed Ainia's shop menu sprite having no character icon.

Auditorium

The BFF2000's jet burner and charge sounds should now obey the global SFX volume. Additionally, the audio for its small spark shot now stays on one channel to prevent it from drowning out other audio effects.

Palace Courtyard

Fixed a missing background at the end of the subway section.

Zulon Jungle

Titan Armor's missiles now explode on collision with platforms, even from underneath. This prevents a glitch where the vertical missiles in the first half of the stage were sinking through the platforms.

Nalao Lake

Titan Armor will punch more aggressively now at medium range, lunging forward based on the distance between it and the player.

Ancestral Forge

Extended the background transition zone in the final puzzle area to cover the first checkpoint in this area, as it was causing no background to appear on restart.

Increased the sorting order of the torches on the final room's rotating lava block to prevent them from appearing underneath the block instead of on top of it.

Lightning Tower

Storm Slider lightning bolts should now adjust their volume based on the global sfx volume. Since this was initially why the sound was so loud, the volume in its base file has been restored.

Refinery Room

If the arms are destroyed first and the boss begins to float around the arena, it will now have a soft amount of gravity applied to it, which should make it stay in striking range more often.

Inversion Dynamo (Stage)

All of the spikes on grind rails have been replaced with Raytracker enemies.

Inversion Dynamo (Titan Armor)