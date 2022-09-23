 Skip to content

MakePlace update for 23 September 2022

Sunlight and Field of View

Share · View all patches · Build 9580224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Sunlight is now adjustable

    • Button to access settings is on the right panel
    • Change the horizontal and vertical angle, light intensity, and color temperature

  • Added field of view to the Settings panel

  • Bugfix: Selecting components of a multi-part design no longer causes a crash

