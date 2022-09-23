-
Sunlight is now adjustable
- Button to access settings is on the right panel
- Change the horizontal and vertical angle, light intensity, and color temperature
-
Added field of view to the Settings panel
-
Bugfix: Selecting components of a multi-part design no longer causes a crash
MakePlace update for 23 September 2022
Sunlight and Field of View
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update