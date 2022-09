Share · View all patches · Build 9580134 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy

-Added a new Phase Dash Indicator Light!! This should make tracking those tricky phase cool-downs a little more possible!

-Entire remake of level 20 eliminating the random death ground and just making it a whole new and much better level!

-Fixes around the phase dash collider issues on level 14.

-Minor general code bug fixes and adjustments