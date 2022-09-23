- Adjusted interactive map so the location progress view will hide the notes reminder.
- Corrected outside traffic noise while in the church.
- Adjusted Polk St. activity.
- Increased a few pickups spawn rate.
Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 23 September 2022
Patch 0.02.015 is live. Minor updates.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
