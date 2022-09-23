1.651 Update - gates open and auto turret options

Share · View all patches · Build 9579919 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 17:13:08 UTC by Wendy

- Added option to change auto turret weapons. No I did not model low-poly versions of all rust weapons, the weapon name appears when mousing over. Newly placed turrets use a weapon dropdown next to cost info and after placement through the device panel in wire mode. This all gets exported/imported with the copy-paste format. Exporting includes 256 ammo, might add a way to customize this in the future.

Both gate types now open and can have code locks, added some extra model detail while at it.

Branch devices have a new panel button that sets branch power based on what's required for all connected devices.

Selected material for netting, fence and grill parts now shows transparency.

Door controller connection code improved to match Rust.

Updated box storage slots and removed grill/campfire for calculating total slots in resource count.

Changed a project setting that should fix blurry UI when switching resolution to fullscreen.

Netting can be climbed in walk mode.

Fixed a bug where certain values were not saved for electric devices that had no wire connections.

Drastically reduced draw calls for place menu deployable icons.

Big thanks goes out to the Fortify discord folks who keep providing suggestions and bug reports.

It's also the best place to get some quick help with the program.