Arma Reforger update for 23 September 2022

COMRAD #4

Share · View all patches · Build 9579910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome to the latest Arma Reforger Community Radar, or as we also call it: #COMRAD. We're excited to show off another great month of community content for everyone to appreciate. Let's get right into it!

Read more here 👇
https://reforger.armaplatform.com/news/comrad-4

If you would like to suggest content for next month's #COMRAD, make sure you tag @ArmaPlatform or #ArmaReforger on Twitter, or submit your suggestions to:
_Nillers on [Twitter](https://twitter.com/Nillers), [Discord](discord.gg/arma), or on our forums.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 9579910
Depot 1874881
