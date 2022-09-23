 Skip to content

Graffiti Battle update for 23 September 2022

Early Access Patch 1.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update brings many improvements to large parts of the game system code.

  • Updated most game related systems.
  • Updated the user interface.

