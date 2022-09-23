Update notes for v1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9579765 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Hi all,

Small update based on community feedback.

🛠️ Easy and Normal difficulty adjusted

🛠️ Adjusted context window size to support up to 9 functions

🛠️ Changed way of lighting building windows at night

🛠️ Adjusted resource requirement objective to support language switching

🎁 Added support to camera rotation using mouse

🎁 Added particles to enemies to differentiate them from player units

🎁 Added repair system to buildings

The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.

Thanks.