Update notes for v1.3.5

Hi all,
Small update based on community feedback.
- 🛠️ Easy and Normal difficulty adjusted
- 🛠️ Adjusted context window size to support up to 9 functions
- 🛠️ Changed way of lighting building windows at night
- 🛠️ Adjusted resource requirement objective to support language switching
- 🎁 Added support to camera rotation using mouse
- 🎁 Added particles to enemies to differentiate them from player units
- 🎁 Added repair system to buildings
The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update