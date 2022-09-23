 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ignis Corruption update for 23 September 2022

Update notes for v1.3.5

Share · View all patches · Build 9579765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,
Small update based on community feedback.

  • 🛠️ Easy and Normal difficulty adjusted
  • 🛠️ Adjusted context window size to support up to 9 functions
  • 🛠️ Changed way of lighting building windows at night
  • 🛠️ Adjusted resource requirement objective to support language switching
  • 🎁 Added support to camera rotation using mouse
  • 🎁 Added particles to enemies to differentiate them from player units
  • 🎁 Added repair system to buildings

The game will continue to receive updates based on community feedback, if you have any suggestions or encounter any issues, just let me know.
Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1825131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link