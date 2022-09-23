-Fixed the display error of snow trails in some levels
-Added rounded corner style to some UI
Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 23 September 2022
Ballex² Ver. 0.16.3.1 Changelog
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ballex² WindowsX64 Depot 1383571
