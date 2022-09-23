 Skip to content

Ballex²: The Hanging Gardens update for 23 September 2022

Ballex² Ver. 0.16.3.1 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed the display error of snow trails in some levels
-Added rounded corner style to some UI

