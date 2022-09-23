New Build!

New Scenes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. We’ve made two new scenes that you can find in the Experimental Hall by going through the Lexi Camp Scene portal. The first one you can see by interacting with Brianna, and the other by talking to Lexi.

What's the best show airing currently?

There are constantly good live action and anime shows to watch. What do you think are some of the best ones? I'm sure we'd all like to get some suggestions on what to watch next.