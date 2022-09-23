 Skip to content

Steel Saviour Reloaded update for 23 September 2022

Bug Fix Patch #3

Build 9579587

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your suggestions! We are still improving the game!

Fix in this patch:

  • Added controller image and guide in "Controls"
  • Fixed Audio in pause menu (mute at startup)
  • General Optimization

