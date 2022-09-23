Bug Fix Patch #3

Thank you for your suggestions! We are still improving the game!
Fix in this patch:
- Added controller image and guide in "Controls"
- Fixed Audio in pause menu (mute at startup)
- General Optimization
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thank you for your suggestions! We are still improving the game!
Fix in this patch:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update