Electrician Simulator Patch 1.1

Dear Electricians,

We are ever so thankful for the feedback and opinions! We are ready to release the first patch directly into your hands. We hope to resolve some issues and uncertainties.

Let us know in the comments what else would you like to see in the game - we are open to suggestions.

Patch 1.1

Optimization! Reduced approx. 3 GB of memory consumption during gameplay, which should help with FPS drops and spikes during gameplay

More items in drawers, objects on shelves, and interactable stuff on missions

Exposure adjustments

Audio balance adjustments

Localization adjustments

Fixed bugs with pickable items (too many inputs shown in the corner, object freezing in the middle of the screen)

Fixed value shown in "Cables in Paris" achievement

Fixed the easter egg regarding "strange" lights

Fixed blinking fonts on certificates

Fixed bug with outlets interaction

Fixed bug with walls blocking the interaction

Fixed the after-credits sequence

Fixed a bug when all email messages did not unlock the achievement "Full inbox" (thanks to @iDiaboliX from Steamcommunity forums for letting us know)

Fixed a voltage tester in double outlets (thanks to @archmag from Steamcommunity forum for letting us know)

Fixed widescreen support (21:9 and 32:9) - if you still have any issues, please let us know!

Workbench - The adjusted price of audio card component

Workbench - Fixed mission with a portable game console

Workbench - Adjusted usage of rust remover and solder

QOL - Added tip reminding players about their inventory

Also, a huge thanks to everyone who has sent their logs and issues to qa@takeitstudio.com – we shall keep checking our inbox! If you are having any issues, don't hesitate to contact us!

We are planning to release information about the further development of our game. Additional content is scheduled after the most critical fixes. We shall take your suggestions, solutions, and ideas into consideration so please - keep up sending us comments and messages!

See you at PGA 2022 as well

Take IT! Studio and Gaming Factory Team