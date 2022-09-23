The Bastonnes - Update v0.6.1

Hello good fellas !

New minor update! We are back after a short break ;)

This update adds new game mode "Score" in BETA, you win if you earn the most points!

Be careful if you hit a member of your family, you will loose points.

We also add a new special card "Extinct". This card allows you to remove one dynamite from the table.

Content:

Add - Score Mode

Add - Special Card "Extinct"

Add - French Localization

Global (In-Game):

Add - Dropped Dynamites increase each turn

Action Phase (In-Game):

Update - Shake camera soften

Update - Retiming explosion's FX

Plan Phase (In-Game):

Add - Dropped Dynamite and Container indicators

Update - Card's text layout

UI:

Update - All buttons graphic

Update - Lobby title

Update - Score screen show score

Update - Score screen show player name

What's next ?

Multiplayer experience is our main task.

We are also working on contents for the next major update ;)

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.