The Bastonnes update for 23 September 2022

The Bastonnes - Update v0.6.1

The Bastonnes - Update v0.6.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello good fellas !
New minor update! We are back after a short break ;)

This update adds new game mode "Score" in BETA, you win if you earn the most points!
Be careful if you hit a member of your family, you will loose points.

We also add a new special card "Extinct". This card allows you to remove one dynamite from the table.

Content:

  • Add - Score Mode
  • Add - Special Card "Extinct"
  • Add - French Localization

Global (In-Game):

  • Add - Dropped Dynamites increase each turn

Action Phase (In-Game):

  • Update - Shake camera soften
  • Update - Retiming explosion's FX

Plan Phase (In-Game):

  • Add - Dropped Dynamite and Container indicators
  • Update - Card's text layout

UI:

  • Update - All buttons graphic
  • Update - Lobby title
  • Update - Score screen show score
  • Update - Score screen show player name
What's next ?

Multiplayer experience is our main task.
We are also working on contents for the next major update ;)

Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.

