The Bastonnes - Update v0.6.1

New minor update! We are back after a short break ;)
This update adds new game mode "Score" in BETA, you win if you earn the most points!
Be careful if you hit a member of your family, you will loose points.
We also add a new special card "Extinct". This card allows you to remove one dynamite from the table.
Content:
- Add - Score Mode
- Add - Special Card "Extinct"
- Add - French Localization
Global (In-Game):
- Add - Dropped Dynamites increase each turn
Action Phase (In-Game):
- Update - Shake camera soften
- Update - Retiming explosion's FX
Plan Phase (In-Game):
- Add - Dropped Dynamite and Container indicators
- Update - Card's text layout
UI:
- Update - All buttons graphic
- Update - Lobby title
- Update - Score screen show score
- Update - Score screen show player name
What's next ?
Multiplayer experience is our main task.
We are also working on contents for the next major update ;)
Feel free to get in touch if want to talk about the game. If you want to get the last news, we have a Discord server and Twitter account.
Changed files in this update