9/24 Temporary Maintenance Announcement of Spiritual Wonderland

Dear agent,

It is estimated that the mirror system will be temporarily updated and maintained at 9/24 0:00 (UTC/GMT:+8:00), and the maintenance time is expected to be 30 minutes. Online agents will not be able to enter the game! We will inform you after the server is opened. Please forgive us for the inconvenience caused by the agent simulation training!

Fixed the following issues:

Fixed the problem that you could not obtain skill points normally after attacking the spirit scout by simulating the evil spirit Fixed the problem that Bai Qiulian, a simulated spirit of resentment, could not obtain skill points normally after attacking the spirit scout Fixed the problem of using props to replace paper figures

Compensation will be issued after this maintenance: ancient coin x500