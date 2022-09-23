 Skip to content

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous update for 23 September 2022

Results of the Midnight Isles Challenge

Last edited by Wendy

Ahoy, Captains!

We have processed the results of the Midnight Isles Challenge that took place during the last week, and we are ready to announce the winners!

  • NORMAL difficulty: the winner is YES MAN, who has beaten the Star Rattle and 4 mini-bosses in a single attempt over 7 hours 43 minutes.

Unfortunately the provided channel link has ceased working after we processed the results, so we urge the winner to contact us and provide a new one as soon as possible!

  • DARING difficulty: (that has turned out to be surprisingly unforgiving!) the winner title goes to Game kNight Plays, who has defeated 4 mini-bosses in 2 attempts over 8 hours 23 minutes.

  • CORE difficulty: the winner is ZionitePlays, who has defeated the Star Rattle and Nilkoth the Archpriest of Nahyndri, as well as 22 more minibosses in 2 attempts over 57 hours.

  • HARD difficulty: the winner is Ckford, who is the ONLY participant of the challenge that demonstrated a heroic feat of slaying ALL 4 main bosses of the DLC and all mini-bosses on the way to them, finishing in 4 attempts in 75 hours 40 minutes.

  • UNFAIR difficulty: the winner is Orz with his remarkable playthrough of SOLO UNFAIR run where he managed to defeat 7 mini-bosses in 2 attempts over 3 hours 17 minutes.

We thank everyone for participation and hope that you enjoyed the challenge!

The winners will receive Season Pass 2 once it becomes available. If you are on the winner list, please contact us at team@owlcatgames.com so we can deliver the prize once it's ready.

Learn more about the challenge here.

If you still haven't boarded your ship in DLC3: "The Treasure of the Midnight Isles" yet, you can do it here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2064590/Pathfinder_Wrath_of_the_Righteous__The_Treasure_of_the_Midnight_Isles/

