Sanctuary Island update for 23 September 2022

Quests

Build 9579367

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quests
There are now quests scattered around the map. You can look into your Quest-Log via the Character-Menu (C by default) and then select the quests tab.
Currently, there is only EXP as reward for the quests, but they will lead you around the map.

New compass style
Now the directions are labeled, you see your direction of travel aswell your view direction

Better server and character menu
Improvements are implemented for easier navigation of the menu with a game pad

