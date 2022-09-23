 Skip to content

Floor44 update for 23 September 2022

0.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 9579149 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

No more score award for killing yourself
Fixed a bug causing player unable to change brightness, not that I recommend it, coward
Added new achievement: Heartless
Added new achievement: Moron

Changed files in this update

Depot 1980771
