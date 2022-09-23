No more score award for killing yourself
Fixed a bug causing player unable to change brightness, not that I recommend it, coward
Added new achievement: Heartless
Added new achievement: Moron
Floor44 update for 23 September 2022
0.5.0
No more score award for killing yourself
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update