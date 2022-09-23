v1.1b released.

All current players are rewarded with
50.000.000
500
Fixed
- Goal scoring can stuck the game if two footballers are blocking each other. Now the system is independent from goal celebration.
- Animation system throws error when quickly close the statistics panel.
- Beard, Hair, Face randomizer cards throws error and cannot be used.
- Sending you player to another team from transfer list screen breaks your team data. (Server bug).
Added
- Date time to inbox messages.
- If you sell footballer on transfer list, the inbox message will contain a reward. (Server addition)
Match Engine
- Marking the last guy when attacking were not positioning properly.
- Passing algorithm renewed. Now we will see proper long passes.
- Footballers will better find position when GK is about to send the ball.
