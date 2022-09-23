 Skip to content

WFO World Football Online update for 23 September 2022

v1.1b released.

All current players are rewarded with

50.000.000
500

Fixed

  • Goal scoring can stuck the game if two footballers are blocking each other. Now the system is independent from goal celebration.
  • Animation system throws error when quickly close the statistics panel.
  • Beard, Hair, Face randomizer cards throws error and cannot be used.
  • Sending you player to another team from transfer list screen breaks your team data. (Server bug).

Added

  • Date time to inbox messages.
  • If you sell footballer on transfer list, the inbox message will contain a reward. (Server addition)

Match Engine

  • Marking the last guy when attacking were not positioning properly.
  • Passing algorithm renewed. Now we will see proper long passes.
  • Footballers will better find position when GK is about to send the ball.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1964761
