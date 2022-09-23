MicroWorks Patch 1.04: [ACCESSIBILITY UPDATE]

Well, here we are again with a new MicroWorks update! Ever since the release, we've kept hearing one thing very prominently: the game isn't very accessible for people with certain disabilities.

We are committed to solving this problem starting with this update, adding new options so that everyone can enjoy the game!

Brand new accessibility options, including Colorblind Mode to remove the need to read colors, and increased text sizes for arguments.

Increased laser pistol firing rate.

Increased laser pointer range, so you can select the numbers from anywhere within the playfield.

Removed bonus health for target player in Frag X.

Added metal bat as additional option in Frag X.

Added "No Animation" (T-Pose) as an option in the workshop editor's animation set.

Increased base and warm thaw time in Circuitfreezer.

Added bouncers to Kai With A Flag.

FIXED:

Fixed a bug where players were unable to join some password protected lobbies, even with the correct password.

Fixed "Instruction Processor" achievement accidentally also requiring you not to lose any rounds to achieve.

Fixed an oversight in Dodgeball where fragging a player holding the ball would not drop the ball from their hands.

Fixed voting menu issue that required the entire server to vote unanimously in order to pass a vote.

Achievement display will now auto-scroll to the top when switching categories.

Fixed multiple winner display not being sorted into a grid (no more 8 winners in a team being shown in a straight list across your entire screen).

Fixed wrong hint being displayed for the dual wielder in "Frag The Dual Wielder".

Fixed a few microgame leaderboards not displaying anything.

Fixed a few softlock spots in Sandbox.

Fixed the game locking up if you try to start a game with scripting enabled, but without any scriptable microgames available.

Spectating players are no longer counted as part of "Bonus Points If X Fails" argument.

Fixed a few sounds not being affected by volume settings.

To be clear, we are also not stopping with this update - we believe there's still a lot to improve in terms of accessibility, both the ones implemented right now, and ones to be implemented. We appreciate all feedback in that regard, and it helps us improve the game for everyone!

So, what's next? Well.. I have some slightly bigger plans for the next update. Aside from a new, highly requested gamemode, I've been wanting to tackle the entry barrier issue, and help create a smoother experience for new players. So that's what you can expect out of the next update!