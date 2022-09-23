Patch v.0.12 (Achievement, Leaderboards and Others)

Update v.0.12 has been released.

Steam Leaderboards and Steam Achievements have been added in this update.

Added two leaderboards. These leaderboards will be reset on the 1st of every month and prizes will be awarded to the top 3 people. The working systems of the leaderboards are based on the ending of the played mode. After the game is over

Your kill numbers and other required points will be written to the system and you will be on the list! If you leave the game before the end of the game you are playing, you will not get points!

Added Leaderboards:

Deathmatch (ordered by number of kills)

Match (MM) (You get points depending on whether you win the match and if you kill the most players in the match, you also get points.)

Added 25 Steam Achievements Missions

1x JOINT WAR BETA PLAYER achievement for each player who enters the game

25x Deagle Headshot mission

50x Deagle Kill missions

50x CZ-75 Kill missions

50x CZ-75 Headshot Missions

50x Five Seven Headshot Quest

50x Five Seven Kill Quest

50x Glock Kill missions

50x Glock Headshot mission

50x Tec-9 Kill missions

50x Tec-9 Headshot mission

50x USP Kill missions

50x USP Headshot mission

50x AWP Kill missions

50x AWP Headshot mission

50x AK-47 Kill missions

50x AK-47 Headshot missions

50x M4A1 Headshot missions

50x M4A1 Kill missions

50x M4A4 Headshot missions

50x M4A4 Kill missions

5x Knife Kill missions

1x Butterfly Kill mission

1x Karambit Kill mission

In addition to achievement gifts, users who complete all Achievement missions will receive 3 skins randomly from all skins (and knives) without any proportion. The skins that will be gifted will be skins that you have not purchased before or that are not in your inventory.

Simply complete one of the Butterfly or Karambit quests. You don't need to complete both to get the big gift. After completing the quests and finally receiving your gifts, you will also receive the "TERMINATOR" achievement!

Important note: Achievement missions and leaderboards only work on online servers. Other than that it doesn't work. To complete these missions or to take place in the leaderboard, you must be playing on online servers.

-Other updates: