Patch v.0.12 (Achievement, Leaderboards and Others)

Update v.0.12 has been released.
Steam Leaderboards and Steam Achievements have been added in this update.
-
Added two leaderboards. These leaderboards will be reset on the 1st of every month and prizes will be awarded to the top 3 people. The working systems of the leaderboards are based on the ending of the played mode. After the game is over
Your kill numbers and other required points will be written to the system and you will be on the list! If you leave the game before the end of the game you are playing, you will not get points!
-
Added Leaderboards:
Deathmatch (ordered by number of kills)
Match (MM) (You get points depending on whether you win the match and if you kill the most players in the match, you also get points.)
-
Added 25 Steam Achievements Missions
-
1x JOINT WAR BETA PLAYER achievement for each player who enters the game
-
25x Deagle Headshot mission
-
50x Deagle Kill missions
-
50x CZ-75 Kill missions
-
50x CZ-75 Headshot Missions
-
50x Five Seven Headshot Quest
-
50x Five Seven Kill Quest
-
50x Glock Kill missions
-
50x Glock Headshot mission
-
50x Tec-9 Kill missions
-
50x Tec-9 Headshot mission
-
50x USP Kill missions
-
50x USP Headshot mission
-
50x AWP Kill missions
-
50x AWP Headshot mission
-
50x AK-47 Kill missions
-
50x AK-47 Headshot missions
-
50x M4A1 Headshot missions
-
50x M4A1 Kill missions
-
50x M4A4 Headshot missions
-
50x M4A4 Kill missions
-
5x Knife Kill missions
-
1x Butterfly Kill mission
-
1x Karambit Kill mission
In addition to achievement gifts, users who complete all Achievement missions will receive 3 skins randomly from all skins (and knives) without any proportion. The skins that will be gifted will be skins that you have not purchased before or that are not in your inventory.
Simply complete one of the Butterfly or Karambit quests. You don't need to complete both to get the big gift. After completing the quests and finally receiving your gifts, you will also receive the "TERMINATOR" achievement!
Important note: Achievement missions and leaderboards only work on online servers. Other than that it doesn't work. To complete these missions or to take place in the leaderboard, you must be playing on online servers.
-Other updates:
-
Added 3 new languages. The total number of languages supported by the game is 25.
Added languages:
Danish
Finnish
Greek
-
Fixed some bugs in Russian language.
-
Improved area control during grenade throwing. A bug that caused a bug has been fixed.
-
Improved bots' firing systems.
-
Made some network updates.
Changed files in this update