PATCH 0.22.09.23

Full Patch Log for 0.22.09.23

Major Fixes/Changes Only

Updated

• The Golf Cart and Eco shift now support 2 players 1 driver and 1 passenger.

• Give Item command for graded items now takes the quantity value for the grade level.

• Backup local saves are now created daily and saved in their folder under backups.

• Updated AMD FSR 2.0 to 2.1.

• Rebalanced shotgun damage is now spread out over buckshot counts.

• Sleeping players can now take damage in PVE if left within range of another player's base without clan access.

• Reported Vehicles can now take damage in PVE if left within range of another player's base without clan access.

• Green Land lost and found has been moved to the Windmill in that area.

• Swamp Quest board has been moved to the Swamp Windmill.

• Steel Arrow textures updated.

• Station Icons have been updated to match item tooltips.

Added

• Added new POI building Windmill - these can now be found in the fields off main roads on Rise Island.

• Added public craft benches to Windmills.

• Added new quest - Bullseye.

• Added new quest - The Crazy Express.

• Added new melee item - Wooden Spear.

• Some Rise Island POIs now have digital clocks displaying the games time.

• Added lootable sugarcane seeds.

• Added lootable sign axe melee weapon.

• Added Tin roof building parts.

• Added Metal roof building parts.

• Added Brick roof building parts.

• Server hosts are now able to sleep to skip day or night using a bed or sleeping bag.



• Added Blueberry Pie to Cooking Blueprint.

• Added new supporter pack item Gas Mask Candle - limit of 1 per player this candle only burns when the owner of the candle is online.

• Added new Trader light housekeeper.

• Added new items Raw and cooked Fish.

• Added new items Raw and cooked Crab.

• Added new item Booze - bonus to stamina.

• Added new fence snapping system.

• Added researchable Wooden Fence and Gate.

• Added repair information to in-game item wiki.

• Added station icons to item tooltip to help display what item supports what station.



• Added start shutdown RCON command - starts a 5-minute shutdown timer.

• Added Hand Cannon - this is a one-shot handgun which is craftable once researched.

• Added surveillance camera to repair table.

• Added Glass Ceiling to research table.

• Added AKR assault rifle.

• Added Land Marker - this marker can be crafted and will show up on your compass along with map stands plus a single marker showing up on your hand map.



• Added new water source - water pack.

• Added wooden ladder sounds.

• Added item Mystery Box - this is a new quest reward.

Fixes

• Fixed NPCs not being moved correctly when being killed.

• Fixed Radiation decreasing when entering a vehicle.

• Fixed player crouching not always working.

• Fixed issue with save system force loading players into vehicles on loading.

• Fixed large construction buildings de-sync issue causing lag.

• Fixed hole near railing at the lost template that players kept falling into.

• Fixed Async client crash due to low GPU memory.

• Changed surveillance cameras capture rate to help improve FPS cost.

• Fixed all sight alignment on all weapons.

Vehicle Passengers



Gasmark Candle



Hand Cannon



New Windmills



Fence System



AKR



Wooden Spear



known issues

• There are currently some known issues with vehicles not always syncing correctly when being dismounted when moving, this seems to be related to chaos physics in Unreal Engine 5, to avoid this issue I would recommend stopping before exiting your vehicle for the time being.

Localization updates do take time so if there are any missing translations, please be aware these will be translated in future updates.

If you wish to keep up to date with the games progress and current road map, please come join the official Remnants discord group.

As always if you find any issues or bugs, please report them in-game or via the discord group, if there’s major issues or you wish to discuss them in more detail feel free to on the discord group, I do try my best to test every update best that I can but at the end of the day I’m only one person :-). Thank you everyone for your support and feedback.