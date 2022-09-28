Squad v3.3 Is Live Now

Attention Squaddies,

You can now download update 3.3 for Squad!

To know all the details about this update take a look at the complete Release Note that we published yesterday! Please keep us informed of the bugs and technical issues you encounter in 3.3 in the Technical Issues Forum Thread, we will make sure to edit that thread as well with known issues as we encounter them.

Thank you for your support and dedication to Squad, we could not make the game without you!

At ease,

– Offworld Industries