 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Squad update for 28 September 2022

Squad v3.3 Is Live Now

Share · View all patches · Build 9579062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Squaddies,

You can now download update 3.3 for Squad!

To know all the details about this update take a look at the complete Release Note that we published yesterday! Please keep us informed of the bugs and technical issues you encounter in 3.3 in the Technical Issues Forum Thread, we will make sure to edit that thread as well with known issues as we encounter them.

Thank you for your support and dedication to Squad, we could not make the game without you! 

At ease,

– Offworld Industries

Changed files in this update

Squad Base Depot 393381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link