DLC Survey + 9/23 Update Notes

Hi everyone! The ‘August QoL Update’ is finally ready now, halfway through September. Long story short is that I kept thinking of ways to spruce up the game, so my list got longer instead of shorter. But it’s ready now! Changelog is below, but first…

I’d like to invite anybody who’s completed Entropic Float: This World Will Decay And Disappear to participate in an interest survey for the contents of a DLC! Entropic Float 2 is still just as planned as ever- The ‘Letters To A Beloved Ghost’ DLC will be a collection of side stories. Side stories about what, exactly? That’s where you come in!

There are already several planned stories with plot relevance- Connecting threads between Entropic Float and Entropic Float 2 that fit better in the DLC than in either game, for example. But I’m also interested in seeing what sort of stories you’d be looking for from a side story DLC.

That’s what this survey is for! Let your voice be heard if you’ve got your heart set on seeing more of a particular character. https://forms.gle/SFbzBhUvnuLZPL7D9

‘Letters To A Beloved Ghost’ is tentatively expected to release this time next year. The new content won’t be using any koikatsu assets, and so will be priced at 5 USD or free with any pledge to the EF2 Kickstarter. If you’re interested in being a guest writer of a side story, you’re welcome to reach out to me.

Without further ado, now, the changelog!

List first, then a detailed breakdown of those changes which can be broken down.

Major Changes:

Overhauled the Memory Seeking system

Implemented two different ‘replay buttons’.

Minor Changes:

Text speed no longer resets each time the game is opened.

On first startup, music volume setting should now be balanced against voice and sound effects.

The ‘Are You Making Fun Of Me’ achievement has been moved to trigger upon name entry (in the name entry scene)

Something now happens if you try to climb the tree in Amelie’s route enough times.

The save menu now shows your current route at the top of the page.

Modified character introductions on Amelie Morning and Amelie Noon.

Modified lines on Kanatsun’s branch to better signal which timeslot you’ve ended up in.

Modified Rashmi’s Exposition on Amelie’s branch.

Modified some of Peri’s dialogue which created a plot hole.

Rearranged the profiles page so the three protagonists now appear at the top.

Changed wording on Malcolm’s profile page to remedy an accidental implication.

Choices now appear purple if you’ve selected them before.

Improved consistency of highlighting and capitalization of lore-related proper nouns.

Found and fixed a number of typos and other minor mistakes.

Memory Seeking Overhaul:

The first time you reach an ending, you’ll have the option to view your choice of memory early.

Certain memories are excluded from this, or locked behind specific endings.

Whatever number of memories you choose to view this way (Up to 18) will be skipped in the Miracle Route’s memory seeking segment.

In order to view memories a second time, you will now need to choose ‘reset memory seeking’ at the start of a Miracle Route replay.

Hopefully, the option of spreading out the memories will invite players to pick between pacing styles for character backstories; reading them gradually or all at once to preference.

Replay Buttons:

After completing the game, you’ll gain access to two different replay options.

A ‘full replay’ which resets all progress-related persistent data: Not ‘seen text’ or ‘selected choices’, but player gender, character notes, endings, and memories.

A ‘memory reset’ which only resets persistent data related to memory seeking, allowing memories to be viewed a second time.

Both of these options will appear after you’ve started the game post-completion.

Are You Making Fun Of Me:

Achievement now triggers in a scene following use of the relevant name during the name entry scene.

Dialogue variations exist for doing so with and without persistent data for completing the game.

This refers only to the diagetic name entry- If you use a miracle route skip option and enter the name, it will not happen.

Climbing The Tree:

If you try to climb the tree more than ten times you will get a game over scene.

Character Introductions:

In the early scenes of Amelie’s morning and noon routes, the introductions have been modified.

Previously, there were places where characters’ introductory voicelines went directly next to each other without any transitional dialogue between.

This has been smoothed over with a few additional lines.

Rashmi also no longer uses an introductory voice line as a floater, as neither of the others do.

Rashmi’s Exposition:

Previously, Amelie’s branch was the only part of the game in which exposition could be skipped over.

This was a holdover from early design, when I expected the details of each loop to have much more in common than ended up happening.

The exposition is no longer skippable, and has distinct dialogue between morning and night as with the other routes.

Malcolm’s Wording:

The wording of one of Malcolm’s notes when paired with its associated voiceline created an unintended implication.

The wording has now been changed.

Highlighting and Capitalization: