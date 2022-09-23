Release Notes #30 (Version: 1.0.8301.19008)

The major feature in this release is the Force Size Editor. This will allow you to increase the starting forces and resources of the major power countries. You can use this to increase or decrease challenge, explore further "what ifs", or just make fun changes. Game achievements are disabled for games created with this enabled.

New Functionality:

Added new Force Size Editor

Added Kesselring as German Leader

Tuning

Reduced cost to build new factories

Increased damage from rocket attacks

Changes:

Updated rocket attacks to use new animation

Bug Fixes: