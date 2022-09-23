Release Notes #30 (Version: 1.0.8301.19008)

The major feature in this release is the Force Size Editor. This will allow you to increase the starting forces and resources of the major power countries. You can use this to increase or decrease challenge, explore further "what ifs", or just make fun changes. Game achievements are disabled for games created with this enabled.
New Functionality:
- Added new Force Size Editor
- Added Kesselring as German Leader
Tuning
- Reduced cost to build new factories
- Increased damage from rocket attacks
Changes:
- Updated rocket attacks to use new animation
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug with strategic bombing, where AI target acquisition returned a target that couldn't be reached by range of aircraft
- Fixed bug with computing distance on moves
- Not all valid bombing targets were shown for rockets.
