Hot & Quick Fixes 3

Share · View all patches · Build 9578898 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 22:32:07 UTC by Wendy

Heyho, you funky sexy buggerinos!

Thanks to Faux-Spark, Sjoebidoea, Sex Detective and Cultist John, a couple more bugs have been vanquished. The more, the merrier!

Fixed:

The hearts in the Quest Scrolls should behave correctly now. Warning: You will need to delete your save for this. Again, I'm very sorry.

The amphore should count the hearts correctly now, too

New Stuff:

Added a Quit Game button in the Scroll Select screen

Thank you for your help!

Stay funky,

Dez