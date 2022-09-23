Hot & Quick Fixes 3

Heyho, you funky sexy buggerinos!
Thanks to Faux-Spark, Sjoebidoea, Sex Detective and Cultist John, a couple more bugs have been vanquished. The more, the merrier!
Fixed:
- The hearts in the Quest Scrolls should behave correctly now. Warning: You will need to delete your save for this. Again, I'm very sorry.
- The amphore should count the hearts correctly now, too
New Stuff:
- Added a Quit Game button in the Scroll Select screen
Thank you for your help!
Stay funky,
Dez
