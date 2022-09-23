Patchnote 9578798

We fixed some issues :
- [GLOBAL] Restarting the game during a turning page animation caused a bug
- [GLOBAL] The credits in the main menu was outdated
- [CLOSET] An object couldn’t be manipulated anymore after reloading the game [spoiler](the picture of S&A)[/spoiler]
- [CLOSET] A used object reappeared after reloading the game [spoiler](the old man locket)[/spoiler]
- [CLOSET] The loading of an ongoing minigame sometimes caused an bug [spoiler](the “Destin” game)[/spoiler]
- [CLOSET] A portrait was unlocked several times [spoiler](during the “Destin” game)[/spoiler]
- [RESEARCH NOTEBOOK] Sometimes, an object couldn’t be used properly [spoiler](the butterfly on the microscope’s slides)[/spoiler]
- [WALLET] Switching some objects several times caused a bug [spoiler](the puzzle pieces)[/spoiler]
- [WALLET] Opening the family tree while a zoomed object was displayed made it disappear.
Note: this patch may reset your progress in a minigame [spoiler](the “Destin” game in the closet)[/spoiler].
Your feedback helped us make these improvements, thank you!
