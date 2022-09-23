What’s your favorite mission?

Dear Electricians!

In the meantime, we'd like to know which mission you enjoyed the most and which of your customers you liked the most. Maybe you would like to see more assignments from this character? Or maybe you would like us to develop one of the plots for you? Be sure to let us know in the comments!

Don't forget that after the game is over, you can return to your favorite missions and complete them again! This is necessary if you want to unlock all the achievements available in the game. Simply go to your laptop and check the missions archive.

Remember about our - Let there be light competition!

Prepare for us a design of the lamp, which we will be able to introduce into the game, it can be a model, drawing, or graphics. Visualize the appearance of this lamp and you can describe to us how it should work.

The rules are simple:

Please publish your submissions on artwork section from your Steam account or on our contest-dedicated Discord channel

You have time until October, 3rd

The results of the competition will be announced by October, 10th

The winning design will be selected by the developers and added to the game after the results are announced

See you at PGA 2022 as well

Take IT! Studio and Gaming Factory Team