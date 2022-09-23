 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 23 September 2022

Beta Patch 2022.09.22b

Share · View all patches · Build 9578690

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: Unable to load some Career mode games that were saved in previous versions of the beta.
  • Bugfix: Crashes when playing some Career mode games that were saved in previous versions of the beta.

