- Bugfix: Unable to load some Career mode games that were saved in previous versions of the beta.
- Bugfix: Crashes when playing some Career mode games that were saved in previous versions of the beta.
Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 23 September 2022
Beta Patch 2022.09.22b
