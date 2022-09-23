V1.13 - Patch Notes

Helloooooo,
Quite a few changes in these notes, of bugs and other things I've changed throughout the week.
Changes:
- New difficulty mode! Now there is an easy difficulty mode. Very simple changes but things to make your experience a lot more enjoyable when attempting to finish the game. We mostly added this because we understand some people are struggling to finish with the harder difficulty and realistically just want to get the achievements and say they have finished the game.
- Glass added to basement window (insym your welcome)
- Crouch bug in singleplayer fixed
- Removed fire and reload in the controls scheme as they weren't used
- Rope colliders on hooks are now bigger so you can place the rope a lot more smoother
- Dying just after being revived fixed
- Rope Bug causing animation to loop fixed
- Revive syringe not being removing from hands when used fixed
- Inventory UI now won't show up during jumpscare/cutscenes
- Fixed basement floor texture
- Being able to pickup rope after it has been broken fixed
- Voice chat now has a open mic/always on option inside the settings
- End cutscene being able to see players fixed
- Fixed tesla trap bug which would cause her to agro during the trap.
And thats all folks :)
Changed files in this update