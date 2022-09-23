V1.13 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9578573 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 14:39:23 UTC by Wendy

Helloooooo,

Quite a few changes in these notes, of bugs and other things I've changed throughout the week.

Changes:

New difficulty mode! Now there is an easy difficulty mode. Very simple changes but things to make your experience a lot more enjoyable when attempting to finish the game. We mostly added this because we understand some people are struggling to finish with the harder difficulty and realistically just want to get the achievements and say they have finished the game.

Glass added to basement window (insym your welcome)

Crouch bug in singleplayer fixed

Removed fire and reload in the controls scheme as they weren't used

Rope colliders on hooks are now bigger so you can place the rope a lot more smoother

Dying just after being revived fixed

Rope Bug causing animation to loop fixed

Revive syringe not being removing from hands when used fixed

Inventory UI now won't show up during jumpscare/cutscenes

Fixed basement floor texture

Being able to pickup rope after it has been broken fixed

Voice chat now has a open mic/always on option inside the settings

End cutscene being able to see players fixed

Fixed tesla trap bug which would cause her to agro during the trap.

And thats all folks :)