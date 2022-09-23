Umbra Lord 3: Spectral Manor!

Share · View all patches · Build 9578536 · Last edited 23 September 2022 – 13:52:18 UTC by Wendy

4.6.2

The 3rd Umbra Lord can now be encountered at Awakening Rank 29! Defeating them awards the Scarecrow and the Orb of Prescience artifacts!

Thanks to everyone for playing, giving feedback, and supporting the game! :-D