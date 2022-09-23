 Skip to content

Tap Wizard 2 update for 23 September 2022

Umbra Lord 3: Spectral Manor!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

4.6.2
The 3rd Umbra Lord can now be encountered at Awakening Rank 29! Defeating them awards the Scarecrow and the Orb of Prescience artifacts!

Thanks to everyone for playing, giving feedback, and supporting the game! :-D

Changed files in this update

Tap Wizard 2 Content Depot 1836551
  • Loading history…
