Hearts of Iron IV update for 27 September 2022

Release! | Hearts of Iron IV: By Blood Alone

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Now Live!
Patch Notes Here!

The future of war hangs in the balance. Take to the skies and pen the annals of history in the latest expansion for Hearts of Iron IV - By Blood Alone

If you missed any of our Developer Diaries or By Blood Alone Tutorials, then check this list down below!

Developer Diaries​
16 - Art & Achievements
15 - Tech
14 - Modding
13 - Quality of Life
12 - Peace Conference Roundup
11 - Division Commanders & Unit Medals
10 - Plane Designer
9 - Ethiopia #2
8 - Switzerland #2
7 - Italy #2
6 - Ethiopia #1
5 - Switzerland #1
4 - Italy #1
3 - Designer Corner: Naval Rebalance
2 - Designer Corner: Air Changes
1 - Designer Corner: Peace Conference

By Blood Alone Tutorials​
4 - Naval Changes & Balance of Power
3 - Divisional Command
2 - Air Changes
1 - Peace Conferences

