Berserker update for 23 September 2022

Update v0.99 - The Jarl Game

Update v0.99 - The Jarl Game

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What is new in the update v0.99:

  • A completely new game mode has been added: The Jarl Game. In this variant you have to think completely new and arrest the Jarlstone. This changes everything you knew about Berserk until now.
  • Background music and sound: Now music comes into play. In the options menu you can change the volume of music and sound independently.
  • New boards: All new and old boards and rune stones can be used in the Jarl game.
  • Two new achievements for the Jarl game are waiting to be obtained.
  • Many small things in the AI and the online backend have been reworked.

