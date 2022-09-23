Update v0.99 - The Jarl Game

What is new in the update v0.99:
- A completely new game mode has been added: The Jarl Game. In this variant you have to think completely new and arrest the Jarlstone. This changes everything you knew about Berserk until now.
- Background music and sound: Now music comes into play. In the options menu you can change the volume of music and sound independently.
- New boards: All new and old boards and rune stones can be used in the Jarl game.
- Two new achievements for the Jarl game are waiting to be obtained.
- Many small things in the AI and the online backend have been reworked.
Changed files in this update