DD #88 They Are All Connected.

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's diary.

As the story of this week progresses, almost everything that happened in the Abandoned Mine has been revealed. A piece missing in the main story is filled. We learned how the other two agents of your organization were able to reach the church from a different path. But, there are much more. The story in the Abandoned Mine, by itself, is another story about COVID-19, about desperation, ambitions, blind-loyal, and inevitable doom. You may even guess who is behind this failed attempt to break the seal. Maybe you can even find the correct answer. But, it may have been too late. At least to those who were already lost.



After all, even they can be infected by the shade.

Have you checked the dialog of a Nameless Captian during the long prologue about what people may do when they are desperate? Maybe the tales go far beyond the stock market. Maybe it's happening everywhere in this world. It's a dog-eat-dog world under the pressure of a falling economy and inflation. Even this morning, I worked on a lawsuit that forces another company to go bankrupt in order to save my client's company. Similarity can easily be found between real life and what happened in that Abandoned Mine. Maybe they are all connected.

However, even though the economy may fall, even the market may collapse, we are still here. With every update among the extraordinary life cycle of this game, I believe the value of our world is steadily increasing. Thus, unlike other games that keep giving lower and lower discounts, the price of our game just increased this week as it was announced more than a month ago. Most parts of the world will see a 20% increase in price. But, there are also much bigger adjustments based on the current situation around the world in some regions. The price in Ukraine will never increase till the end of the world while the price increase in the Russian region is truly dramatic. It may not be all about the price increase. In some regions, people may find the new price carries messages in its number. Do you remember what happened on a certain June 9th in Hong Kong? Maybe they are all connected.

Well, I guess that's enough for the puzzles in this DD. Now, let's go on to check some other interesting things that happened during this week.

As a quality of life improvement, you can now directly teleport your pets into storage when you want to empty a slot in your group.

The total number of free pet storage slots also increased to allow people to capture more interesting creatures.

As the Abandoned Mine reaches its destination, two areas are connected while the Butterfly Wings can send you back to the entrance of either if stand on the joint of those two areas.

More weapons and blueprints.

More enemy types.

And you can now also start to plant wheat to prepare for the upcoming food shortages. :P

That's for this week. It's not quite a secret that I am helping the development of a certain grand strategy game. As the release date of a new DLC draws near, things are also getting a bit exciting. Meanwhile, I have another secret task to perform during the week between Oct.1 to Oct.7 (which may or may not change millions of people's lives in the future XD). Thus, the development may be slowed down. But, once again, I will try to minimize its impact.

Today's changelog:

##########Content############

[Abandoned Mine] New enemy: Shade-Tainted Pukwuwablin (They appear in the 3rd and 4th areas of the Abandoned Mine)

[Abandoned Mine] Added item drop list for Shade-Tainted Pukwuwablin. They drop shaded versions of things on Pukwuwablin's drop list. In addition to that, they may drop shade fragments.

[Abandoned Mine] They will attack alongside other shade creatures, including "Mr. Evans."

[Gardening]Added new item: Wheat Seed, Wheat. (Wheat Seeds are sold by random gardening merchants in the Commodity Market of Liu. The cooking recipes for wheat will be added later.)

##########System#############

Changed the randomly generated item recycle behavior. Previously the system only marks a space that contains an item that is recycled as "dirty" so that other items may overwrite it. Now, the system actively frees that space as well during recycling.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a bug that the list of furniture in a store's inventory may be incorrect.