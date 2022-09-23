 Skip to content

TAXINAUT update for 23 September 2022

Update to TAXINAUT version 0.8.19 WIN_EARLY

Build 9578273

Added Steam Achievements, cause I guess they're kewl alright.

  • Steam Achievements.
  • Fix you can always save at Places even if you have 'Allow manual save' set to 'AT SELECTED SITES' or 'AT ALL SITES'.
  • Fix can't save at Junctions regardless of 'Allow manual save' setting.
  • Fix Fares show wrong Surcharges depending on where you view them (e.g. on the pickup panel or on the fare context-panel). (Thanks to Luke).
  • Fix buying out cab dialog still mentions 'fuel'. (Thanks to Atova, Brain, Luke...everybody).

Enjoy!

