Added : Area Mission Milestone #500 [Skill Loadouts]
Added : Epic Store Item [Skill Loadouts] [Advanced Auto-Use Proficiency Scrolls]
Added : When you click Quest tab while it's already opened, Easy Access hero is switched to the current active hero.
Changed : Dictionary UI
Fixed : Green Treant used Proficiency scrolls when unlocking equipment slots with items inside them (after a world ascension).
Fixed : Display bug of the reward of Handicapped Challenge [Mystic Arena 6F]
Fixed : Enchant effect value on enchanting window was incorrect
Fixed : When you purchase Epic Store [Ability Reset], it now toggle off the AAPA.
Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos
Incremental Epic Hero 2 update for 23 September 2022
IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.9]
