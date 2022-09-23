IEH2 [ver. 1.1.11.9]

Added : Area Mission Milestone #500 [Skill Loadouts]

Added : Epic Store Item [Skill Loadouts] [Advanced Auto-Use Proficiency Scrolls]

Added : When you click Quest tab while it's already opened, Easy Access hero is switched to the current active hero.

Changed : Dictionary UI

Fixed : Green Treant used Proficiency scrolls when unlocking equipment slots with items inside them (after a world ascension).

Fixed : Display bug of the reward of Handicapped Challenge [Mystic Arena 6F]

Fixed : Enchant effect value on enchanting window was incorrect

Fixed : When you purchase Epic Store [Ability Reset], it now toggle off the AAPA.

Fixed : Other minor bugs/typos