Kuroi Tsubasa update for 23 September 2022

Patch 1.4 released

Patch 1.4 released · Build 9578156

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends,

We published a new patch. Fixed a few bugs, slightly improved grammar, revamped the licensing.

We also added a small tribute screen after the credits.

Hug your loved ones.

  • BattleProgrammer

