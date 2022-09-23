 Skip to content

INCISION update for 23 September 2022

INCISION 0.4.3

  • Difficulty settings now remain the same between levels as intended (E1M2 always reset them to 100%)
  • HUD/Menus fixed for ultra widescreen and 4:3 aspect ratios
  • Rescaled crosshair slightly to make it work on lower resolutions
  • Fixed an unreachable supersecret in E1M4
  • Added a new supersecret
  • Fixed unreachable secret in E1M3
  • Minor collision/visual fixes for E1Boss3 and E1M4
  • Corrected the name E1Boss3 to E1Boss2
  • Losing a life gives player 75HP and the invulnerability window is now 6 seconds.
  • Feral Armament's vomit damage is now lower(3) but triggers faster (0.75sec)
  • Options menu now has info text for each button
  • Changed the Sycophant axe model
  • Added breakable Clinker Barrels into E1M2
  • Damage multiplier fixes for Soldier, Sycophant, Clinker, Maw and Feral Armament

