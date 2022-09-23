- Difficulty settings now remain the same between levels as intended (E1M2 always reset them to 100%)
- HUD/Menus fixed for ultra widescreen and 4:3 aspect ratios
- Rescaled crosshair slightly to make it work on lower resolutions
- Fixed an unreachable supersecret in E1M4
- Added a new supersecret
- Fixed unreachable secret in E1M3
- Minor collision/visual fixes for E1Boss3 and E1M4
- Corrected the name E1Boss3 to E1Boss2
- Losing a life gives player 75HP and the invulnerability window is now 6 seconds.
- Feral Armament's vomit damage is now lower(3) but triggers faster (0.75sec)
- Options menu now has info text for each button
- Changed the Sycophant axe model
- Added breakable Clinker Barrels into E1M2
- Damage multiplier fixes for Soldier, Sycophant, Clinker, Maw and Feral Armament
INCISION update for 23 September 2022
INCISION 0.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
